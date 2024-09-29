Barry Williams Reveals 'Brady Bunch' Cast Members Hooked Up With Each Other

In an interview with US Weekly, Barry Williams revealed that during his time in The Brady Bunch, he and his fellow stars dated and hooked up with each other.

"We all hooked up with each other at some point," said Barry Williams. "Not necessarily while we were filming." He even mentioned who dated whom, talking about his fellow co-stars.

"I dated Maureen [McCormick], and Chris [Knight] dated Eve [Plum] and Michael [Lookinland] and Susan [Olsen] had a little mock wedding at one point," said Williams. "So, yes, we all hooked up,"

Maureen, Chris, Eve, Michael, and Susan played Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby, and Cindy Brady in The Brady Bunch, all of them on-screen siblings.

Dating Carol Brady

However, this dynamic didn't limit itself to his on-screen siblings. Williams even remembers dating Florence Henderson, her on-screen mother. "I had a teenage crush on her, for sure, and she's got a very lively personality and great sense of humor, but I knew that I wanted to have music in my career [in] acting, and so I talked to her a lot about that," said Williams.

Williams continued: "I had found this singer coming into the Copacabana near Beverly Hills. I can't think of exactly where it was, but I invited her to go together as a date, and she said, 'OK,' so I was thrilled. And now for me, it was a date." He recalls how people around him reacted to him dating Henderson.

"We were recognized, and so people were whispering about us, which is strange, but we talked about the singer, his orchestrations, the band that he had, and what touring was like," Williams recalls. "And she gave me an idea what that life would look like now at the end of the date. And this is chronicled in my book as well"

At the end of the day, the date did yield lovely results for Barry. "I did go in for a little kiss, and she was nice enough to return it," said Williams. "So it was a highlight. Nice little peck, yes"

Barry Williams played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974. He reprised his role as Greg in several sequel and spin-off series such as The Brady Kids, The Brady Bunch Hour, and A Very Brady Renovation. Williams also acted in shows such as Scrubs, According to Jim, Full House, and That '70s Show. He even was a contestant in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.