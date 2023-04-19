Blake Shelton's 'Barmageddon' Game Show Gets Renewed For Season 2

Blake Shelton will bring more drunken debauchery from downtown Nashville to the USA Network. His celebrity game show Barmageddon has been renewed for a second season and will once again feature his co-star and close friend, Carson Daly.

"New games. More celebs. More drinks. More talking smack," Daly proclaimed in an Instagram video shared by the show. "More Barmageddon."

No word yet on whether Nikki Garcia --the former WWE star Nikki Bella-- will return for the second season.

Shelton further confirmed the news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"By the way, we're doing a Season 2, we're super excited," Shelton said. "It's an art show, OK? You know what I'm saying? We have fun with it.

"It was actually just an idea that was born out of drinking backstage at The Voice," he continued. "We were actually watching, there's a show called Holy Moley, and we were watching that one day and I said, 'Man, how much more fun would that show be if they were drinking while they were doing it?'"

According to Deadline, each episode of Barmageddon has two celebrities playing a set of five games in Shelton's Ole Red bar on Lower Broadway. Winners earn redemption for a disgraced star of a viral video.

"The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences," Deadline reported. "Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement -- and heckling, of course -- to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon - even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying."

