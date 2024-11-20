Bare Yet Bound: Nude Cruise Has A Surprising Amount Of Rules

While you may assume that a nude cruise has no rules you would be mistaken. Sure clothes are optional but that doesn't mean that you can do whatever you want. One man, who was a passenger on the cruise, decides to expose it all, no pun intended. As he dives into the surprising amount of nude cruise rules he, and the other passengers had to follow.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Nude Cruise Rules

The gentleman boarded the Bare Necessities Tour and Travel cruise, ready for a seven day cruise to paradise. Although this cruise may seem more freeing than most they had several rules in place to keep their guests and staff safe and happy. This passenger decided to share all of the rules they had to follow on Reddit and Bare Necessities shared nine rules on their website that must be obeyed. So here are all of the nude cruise rules.

1. Port Politeness

While guests can be nude while at sea or anchored in a port, guests can be nude unless told otherwise. However, if they are anchored alongside a port clothes must be worn "'until the ship leaves port and an announcement is made that nudity is again permissible."

2. Dining In Your Birthday Suit

Although the self-serve buffet is clothes-free area not all of the dining areas are. All meals taken in the dining room must be fully clothed. You don't need to dress fancy, but all private areas (such as breasts, bottoms, and genitalia) must be fully covered.

3. No Lingerie On Board

Getty Images

This is one of those surprising nude cruise rules.. You can be fully naked but a thong is too much? However it is one of the nine rules. No lingerie, fetish-wear, or genital jewelry is allowed on board. It is either naked or regular clothes, that's it.

4. Towels Required For Bare Bottoms

To keep things sanitary any time you are bare bottomed you must be sitting on a towel. That includes when in a G-string or thong. Bare Necessities claims that towels are readily available across the ship to their guests.

5. No Photos Please

This one seems self-explanatory. The website states, " No photographs, videos or electronic images of any person may be taken without the express consent of that individual." The man shared his experience on Reddit stating how both staff and other guests ensured this rule was followed. He argued that the environment was respectful and that the only photos taken were ones that were voluntary.

6. No Overly Sexual Activity

Another one of those self-explanatory nude cruise rules is do not be creepy or overly sexual. Although everyone is in their birthday suits that doesn't mean it is a sexual experience. The same rules of propriety exist on the nude cruise as they do around clothed people. The website states, ""Fondling or inappropriate touching of personal body parts or those of someone else, overt sexual activity or any solicitation for sexual acts is strictly prohibited."

7. Don't Be Nude At The Wrong Time

Getty Images

You can be nude for a majority of the time while on the cruise. However one of the nude cruise rules is that you need to adhere to the times when you should be clothed. Such as when in front of other ships or in front of port authorities.

8. Be Safe And Polite

Any dangerous or rude behavior is prohibited on the ship. Again, this seems like a self-explanatory rule.

9. No Illegal Substances

No clothes doesn't mean no rules. While you can be naked in public here you cannot bring any illegal substances on board. With no clothes where are you going to hide them anyway?

There you have it. In case you ever plan on taking a nude cruise you now know the basics of nude cruise rules.