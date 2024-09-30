Barbara Streisand Mourns The Loss Of Kris Kristofferson In Emotional Post

The world is mourning the loss of Kris Kristofferson. The legendary country singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. He died of an undisclosed illness.

Now, his former A Star Is Born castmate Barbara Streisand is mourning the loss of the singer. She shared an emotional tribute to the singer and actor.

She wrote, "The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born. In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, 'Evergreen.'"

She continued, "For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside Of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved. My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

Kris Kristofferson On Movie

Meanwhile, Kristofferson previously reflected on starring in the film. He said he struggled to connect with the music in the film but loved the story.

"I had to sing other people's songs that I couldn't identify with," he said. "I thought the love story part worked, though, and the movie lifted me into a whole different tax bracket. My music got more attention after A Star Is Born and that helped support me and my band during the lean years."

He also connected with his character's rougher, drinking side as well.

"I don't think I could have gotten up on a stage if I hadn't had Dutch courage," he told me. "The first time, I think, was when John (his mentor and friend Johnny Cash) put me on at the Newport Folk Festival. Everybody was trying to keep me from drinking but I snuck a couple of drinks. There was no way I'd have gotten out there without them."

Kris Kristofferson confessed that Cash was a big mentor for him through his career.

"I'm sure he didn't remember it," Kristofferson said, "but to me that moment was electric. He was everything I expected. He was skinny, eating a soda cracker and looking like death. I just shook his hand. He was my hero and he became my champion. Once I got to know him, he always encouraged me."