Remix of Barbara Mandrell's 'Sleeping Single in a Double Bed' Precedes Classic Reissues

Barbara Mandrell made some surprise headlines recently after Dave Aude, a Grammy-winning producer known more for his work with Bruno Mars and Katy Perry than his country music taste, shared a dance remix of "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed," the first single off Mandrell's 1978 album Moods. Turns out, that's not the only news about Mandrell, who'd been relatively silent since her 1997 retirement.

"I grew up as a kid on the West Coast watching the Barbara Mandrell Show and immediately became a fan," Aude says in a press release. "I am always humbled by the huge talent I've been able to work with throughout my career and Barbara is right there at the top. It's been an honor to remix and re-imagine Barbara's first Number One hit 'Sleeping Single In A Double Bed' into something fresh and exciting"

Aude's remix of a Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan co-write precedes the arrival of reissues from Mandrell's back catalog. Per Rolling Stone Country, several of her albums, including 1983's Spun Gold and 1982's ...In Black and White, should arrive on streaming services soon.

In addition, a greatest hits collection with songs handpicked by Mandrell will be her first vinyl offering in decades. After All These Years: A Collection, will be available July 10 at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations and online.

"When I listen to the songs that were selected from different albums I recorded, I think about those of you that I recorded them for and those of you that are hearing them for the first time," shares Mandrell. "The greatest desire of my heart was to be an entertainer. My Heavenly Father -- and you -- gave me my 38-year career in show business. I'm deeply grateful and I hope that these selections from some of my albums entertain you."

Mandrell, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

After All These Years: A Collection Track Listing

"Sleeping Single in a Double Bed"

​"Standing Room Only"

"In Times Like These"

"Married, But Not to Each Other"

"Wish You Were Here"

"Crackers"

"If Loving You is Wrong (I Don't Want to Be Right)"

"I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool"

"Woman to Woman"

"Till You're Gone"

"One of a Kind Pair of Fools"

"Happy Birthday Dear Heartache"

"Fast Lanes and Country Roads"

"Years"

