Who Plays Banner Creighton On' 1923'? ‘Game of Thrones’' Jerome Flynn Is The Duttons’ Newest Rival

In an era of fatal droughts, debilitating poverty and unyielding political strife, 1923 captures the real-life struggles of America's favorite fictional Montana family, the Duttons. At the center of it all is Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), a determined and passionate cattle rancher who fights to keep his family's land and legacy alive against all odds. And one of those odds is Banner Creighton.

As the leader of the local sheep herders, Creighton butts heads with Dutton after another cattle rancher kills his herd. Unsurprisingly, Dutton sides with the rancher, but Creighton isn't ready to give up the fight. While his fate has yet to be determined, we know all too well what happens to those who dare to cross the Dutton's path.

The man behind the fierce Creighton is none other than Jerome Flynn. With his Scottish accent and commanding presence, Flynn's performance adds subtle nuances to Creighton's otherwise gruff demeanor. Whether facing off against Dutton or defending his people, Flynn brings to life the heartache and courage that comes with standing up in the face of adversity.

So, who is the man behind the Duttons' current rival? Let's take a look at Flynn's career.

Who Is Jerome Flynn?

Chances are this isn't the first time you've seen Flynn on your screen. He first gained recognition in the mid-90s after portraying Paddy Garvey in the British drama series Soldier, Soldier. Flynn's career took off from there, leading him to land roles in several television series and films such as Ripper Street, Loving Vincent, Black Mirror and, of course, Game of Thrones.

This role of a lifetime came in 2010 after Flynn had taken nearly a decade off from acting. The decision to return to the spotlight was part financial need to restart his career and part desire to be closer to his family after his father, Eric Flynn, lost his battle with cancer. Before his audition for the infamous role of Bronn on GoT, he accidentally gave himself a bruise that would end up working out in his favor. "Those guys didn't know me from Adam," Flynn said of the audition. "They just saw a take and thought, 'Right, he looks dangerous... he looks like a killer'."

Playing Bronn catapulted this once-forgotten actor into stardom and opened up a whole new world full of opportunities -- but acting isn't the only talent Flynn possesses.

Robson & Jerome

Flynn's musical career happened entirely by accident. He and his co-star Robson Green performed a cover of "Unchained Melody" for a scene on the show Solider Soldier. What was meant to be a cute bit in the series became one of the biggest-selling singles in U.K. history.

The television performance triggered the attention not only of fans but also that of Simon Cowell, who hounded Green and Flynn for months to record the song. Even though they almost threatened legal action for harassment, the duo eventually caved and signed a contract with Cowell. Their version of "Unchained Melody" reached No. 1 in the U.K. and stayed atop the music charts for seven weeks in 1995.

The duo, officially known as Robson & Jerome, went on to record two albums; their debut album, Robson & Jerome (1995) and Take-Two (1996). While his brief musical career was successful in every sense of the word, it was not very enjoyable for the actor. Flynn likened the experience to being on a "Disney ride."

"It got very overwhelming and just kind of unreal," he said. "I remember going to my local park in London and putting a blanket over my head. I was feeling totally exhausted with it all."

While Greene went on to record his solo albums, Flynn never made any more music. And from the sound of it, he's perfectly content with that.

Who Is Banner Creighton In '1923?'

Now deep into the second act of his career, Flynn stars as Creighton in the latest addition to the Yellowstone universe, 1923. Set in rural Montana during the years before the Great Depression, Flynn portrays a self-made man who is determined to fight tooth and nail to keep his family's farm afloat.

Although it's a new series, the role isn't too far from some of his previous gigs. Like Bronn and Paddy Garvey, Creighton is an intense character with a unique sense of justice. He also has one big difference: where Bronn and Paddy were fighting for others, Banner is out for revenge.

Catch Flynn as he battles the second generation of the Dutton family in 1923 on Paramount.

