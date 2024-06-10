Bank Robbery Ends Explosively When Sniper Guns Down Robber

On February 6, 2024, a Fort Myers Bank of America was in the midst of an active robbery. The 36-year-old suspect, Sterling Alavache, reportedly had a knife and claimed to be in possession of a bomb. Despite active negotiations, Alavache put one of his hostages in a headlock and held a knife to her throat.

As the situation had escalated to a point of no return, the Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies sprung into action. The following footage will show SWAT officers in position outside the bank's doors while a sniper steadied his rifle on the shoulder of another officer. The footage is blurred to obfuscate the moment the sniper shoots Alavache in the head. But be warned: the contents could still be upsetting for some viewers.

GRAPHIC:

SWAT Sniper places a shot through a computer monitor into the forehead of a suspect holding 2 hostages at knifepoint in a Florida bank. pic.twitter.com/nkR2SXmpdy — FUNKER530 (@FunkerActual) June 9, 2024

If you can't bring yourself to click into the above video, I'll transcribe what happens. The sniper's preparing his shot. The video cuts to inside the bank where the suspect is using two hostages as shields. It then highlights the computer monitor that the sniper is going to shoot through to kill the suspect.

It cuts back to the SWAT officers as you hear the negotiator trying to stop Alavache from potentially killing one of the hostages. After about 15 seconds of the sniper steadying his hand and taking aim, he shoots. Back in the bank, you can see the second the shot is fired, piercing a computer monitor before striking Alavache, killing him instantly. The hostages then escape safely and the SWAT officers breach the bank.

"We tried to negotiate with him continuously," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno of the Lee County Sheriff's Office per Fox News. Once Alavache introduced deadly force, a Special Operations Unit sniper fired a "planned and deliberate shot through a computer monitor."

"Firing through barriers is a trained and routinely practiced skill by Lee County Sheriff's Special Operations Unit snipers," stated Lieutenant Todd Olmer in a video shared on Facebook. "The .308 caliber bullet used is specifically selected due to its known ballistic reliability traveling through intermediate barriers."