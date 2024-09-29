Bama & UGA Fans Erupt For Donald Trump At Georgia Vs Alabama Game

Donald Trump makes a huge public appearance ahead of the election at the Georgia vs Alabama college football game. Naturally, he draws in an abundance of mixed reactions from his attendance. His diehard base adores how he shows up for one of the year's biggest college games. However, others weren't so thrilled.

One wrote, "LET'S GO !!!!!!"

Another fan wrote, "MAN OF THE PEOPLE!" One fan felt envious of not being at the game. They wrote, "FCK I wanted to be at that game so d--n bad. GO TRUMP AND GO DAWGS!!"

However, some people felt that Trump distracted from the big game. One wrote, "Really? Bama- Georgia. This is insane. Not a political statement, but Trump needs to keep his ass home. Overshadowing a great game. Total BS."

Another took a dig at his crowd size, saying, "Small crowd for him. Sad."

HAPPENING NOW! President Trump arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama vs. Georgia football game... pic.twitter.com/nYs4Hg2E2q — Dan Scavino Jr.??? (@DanScavino) September 29, 2024

Donald Trump Makes Public Appearance After Shots Fire in His Vicinity at Golf Course

This comes on the heels of former president Donald Trump experiences shots firing at a golf tournament. Nothing ends up striking him and Secret Service ensures he's safe immediately upon reports. Initially, reports couldn't tell if the shots were intended for the current candidate or not. However, CNN sources eventually narrow down the intent that it was, in fact, another assassination attempt. They ultimately find an AK-47 in the bushes and hawk down the suspect.

Authorities learn the person behind the shots was Ryan Routh. Apparently, he has a history of troubles with the law as well. Before the attempted assassination on Donald Trump, he engages the police in a three hour standoff with the police back in 2002. They pull him over for a traffic stop but he ends up fleeing immediately. Then, he barricades himself in with an automatic machine gun.

Now, Donald Trump makes his big appearance afterwards at one of the biggest college football games of the year.