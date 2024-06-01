Bam Margera Interrupts His Own Wedding Reception For Virtual Court Hearing

It is insane to attend a Zoom meeting in the middle of your wedding. Most people would delay the proceeds accordingly. It's supposed to be one of the most important days of your life. You'd think there would be some exclusivity there. But not for former Jackass star Bam Margera.

Originally, he was supposed to marry his new woman Dannii Marie in October 2023. But upon the court delaying the trial, this put a lot of things in flux. Weary of delaying any further and anxious to officially be with his new wife, the ceremony in New Mexico remained and Bam improvised.

In a TMZ report, his ex Nicole "Nikki" Boyd reacts to the debacle with a measure of skepticism. "Whatever makes him happy. I'm happy for him. But it was curious timing, considering that he was supposed to be in court for our trial today," she says.

Margera & His Ex Argue the Legality of Their Initial Marriage

Back in May 2023, the former actor and prankster files for dismissal when his ex requests a legal separation. Let him call it, their 2013 marriage in Iceland has no legal credibility and he believes Boyd knows the true nature of their vows.

Boyd's legal team retorts with a sense of confusion, arguing that Bam's marriage claim is only recently founded. On behalf of her client, her attorney David Glass says, "She was told that the wedding would occur in Iceland and that it was all taken care of. She had a wedding ceremony, and then returned to the US and lived like a married couple with Bam for years."

Additionally, Glass paints Boyd's stance in good faith. Because she genuinely believes they were married, the legality is largely void. This also qualifies Margera's ex as a "putative spouse." In basic terms, Boyd is still entitled to a spouse's rights under California law. Furthermore, this gives her eligibility in child custody and support, in addition to regular spousal needs.

As they bicker it out in court, Margera and his new wife seem largely disaffected by this whole situation. Because of his legal battles, the newlywed couple is planning a secondary wedding ceremony in order to properly celebrate with their loved ones. No matter what happens, he is ensuring this marriage goes fully appreciated.