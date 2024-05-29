Ballerina Falls While Attempting Tip-Toe Stunt On 'America's Got Talent'

It's not every day you see a ballerina do their equivalent of an ill-advised, dangerous dare. On America's Got Talent, Ashlee Montague did exactly that to entice the judges and punch her ticket onto the main show. Montague put on her dancing shoes and got to work. The goal? To balance herself along the tops of a row of glass bottles. Yes, glass. Watch the heart-pumping feat down below!

This is literal insanity. Yes, Montague loses her footing. But the recovery and follow-through? Masterful. I can't imagine the balance and concentration it took her to do this and not have a Final Destination-esque fate. She's counting on none of those bottles shattering under her weight. Sure, she has the lithe ballerina build, but she's still a full-grown human being balancing on bottles. Shifting her weight the wrong way? Glass, everywhere. This is an Olympic-level accomplishment, and Montague earned her flowers following it!

"Even though she messed up a few times, the fact that she persevered is incredible!" one YouTube user commented. Truthfully, this is one of those rare occasions where, barring a catastrophic failure, a mistake here and there can and should be fully forgiven. While Montague didn't quite get the Golden Buzzer nod, she still lived to fight another day on the show.

"Omg! The strength it takes to be on pointe shoes is one thing; but to balance on glass bottles on pointe is phenomenal! She should have gotten a Golden Buzzer!" My only exposure to the ballerina world was when I saw Black Swan a few years ago. Which is likely a poor representation of what it takes to be a ballerina. Still, this act definitely felt like it wouldn't be out of place as a scene in the psychological thriller! (I highly recommend that movie, by the way. It's twisted.)

This however would be awesome to be able to do. Imagine having that much control. (The balllerina is Ashlee Rose Montague) pic.twitter.com/GmJOri4pOC — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) August 1, 2020

Ah, so she's been at this "bottle-balancing act" for a while now. Doesn't make the feat less impressive! The opposite, in fact. Staying in shape and maintaining the balancing chops nearly five years later is an achievement in itself!