Places are starting to open up! Still, some are wary of spreading COVID. I completely understand. This might prevent kids from experiencing amusement parks, playgrounds, and arcades. Surely these shared play areas were quite gross before the pandemic, so it's no surprise some kiddos still haven't experienced the fun of a ball pit.

DIY ball pits for kids are year-round fun for little ones. Take them outside during spring and summer, or bring the fun in the living room or game room when it starts cooling down. Here's everything you need for a DIY ball pit.

Best Ball Pit Supplies for Kids

This kid's play tent & crawl tunnel is the ultimate hideout for toddlers. You can use it in the playroom and in the backyard for outdoor play. It's equipped with tunnels, a ball pit, basketball hoops, dart balls, a tent, and more.

Playtime just got even better! It's perfect for kids who need a break from the trampoline! You can find it in stock at Amazon. (BPA-free balls are not included.)

This toddler ball pit is ideal for small spaces. Since it's made of foam, it's safe for baby play! Of course, with adult supervision.

200 plastic balls are included.

Read More: 5 Baby Play Yards for Indoor and Outdoor Fun

This is Amazon's #1 best seller in kids ball pits. The ball pool has a basketball hoop, which is perfect for developing motor skills!

It's also extremely budget-friendly. Grab the ball pit tent for only $13. Be sure to buy a pack of plastic BPA-free balls.

This bouncer combines the fun of bounce houses and ball pit play! This is a fantastic birthday gift idea, or better yet, a great kids play tent for birthday parties! It comes with an electric air pump and is safe. The inflatable floor and high walls create a safe bouncing platform.

Here's a great deal on 500 plastic balls! This will fill a large play space. Get them for $80.

For smaller pits, consider packs of 100. I highly recommend finding color-coordinated plastic balls to match party themes. The pink and white balls are too cute.

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Related Videos