Places are starting to open up! Still, some are wary of spreading COVID. I completely understand. This might prevent kids from experiencing amusement parks, playgrounds, and arcades. Surely these shared play areas were quite gross before the pandemic, so it's no surprise some kiddos still haven't experienced the fun of a ball pit.
DIY ball pits for kids are year-round fun for little ones. Take them outside during spring and summer, or bring the fun in the living room or game room when it starts cooling down. Here's everything you need for a DIY ball pit.
Best Ball Pit Supplies for Kids
1. 7 Piece Play Tunnel And Tent For Kids | With 4 Dart Balls | Kids Baby Ball Pit For Babies Playhouse For Toddlers Boys Girls | indoor playground for toddlers | Play tunnel For Kids | Balls Not Included
This kid's play tent & crawl tunnel is the ultimate hideout for toddlers. You can use it in the playroom and in the backyard for outdoor play. It's equipped with tunnels, a ball pit, basketball hoops, dart balls, a tent, and more.
Playtime just got even better! It's perfect for kids who need a break from the trampoline! You can find it in stock at Amazon. (BPA-free balls are not included.)
2. MEOWBABY Foam Ball Pit 35 x 11.5 in /200 Balls Included ?... 2.75in Round Ball Pit for Baby Kids Soft Children Toddler Playpen Made in EU Light Grey: Light Pink/Grey/White
This toddler ball pit is ideal for small spaces. Since it's made of foam, it's safe for baby play! Of course, with adult supervision.
200 plastic balls are included.
3. Eocolz Kids Ball Pit Large Pop Up Childrens Ball Pits Tent for Toddlers Playhouse Baby Crawl Playpen with Basketball Hoop and Zipper Storage Bag, 4 Ft/120CM, Balls Not Included
This is Amazon's #1 best seller in kids ball pits. The ball pool has a basketball hoop, which is perfect for developing motor skills!
It's also extremely budget-friendly. Grab the ball pit tent for only $13. Be sure to buy a pack of plastic BPA-free balls.
4. Intex Inflatable Ball Pit Bounce House & 120V Quick Fill AC Electric Air Pump
This bouncer combines the fun of bounce houses and ball pit play! This is a fantastic birthday gift idea, or better yet, a great kids play tent for birthday parties! It comes with an electric air pump and is safe. The inflatable floor and high walls create a safe bouncing platform.
5. Pack of 500 2.3-Inch No BPA Phthalate Non-Toxic Crush Proof Play Pit Soft Plastic Balls -Gifts for Kids Babies Toddlers 3 4 5 6 Year Old Boys and Girls Baby (500-Pack)
Here's a great deal on 500 plastic balls! This will fill a large play space. Get them for $80.
6. TRENDBOX 100 Pcs Colorful Ball Pit Balls Ocean Balls for Babies Kids Children Soft Plastic Birthday Parties Events Playground Games Pool - Pink, White
For smaller pits, consider packs of 100. I highly recommend finding color-coordinated plastic balls to match party themes. The pink and white balls are too cute.
