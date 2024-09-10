Bakery Goes Viral For Selling Trump And Harris Debate Cookies

A Pennsylvania bakery has gone viral for selling political cookies ahead of the Presidential debate.

Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro started selling cookies with Trump and Harris across the tops of them. They've also kept a tally of how many of each they've sold.

In the latest tally, Donald Trump cookies appear to be winning at the bakery. The bakery sold a whopping 4,202 Trump cookies compared to 402 Kamala Harris cookies.

it's worth noting that doesn't include sales for Tuesday. The bakery also struck back at accusations that it doesn't sell Harris cookies.

It wrote, "And we sell both candidates, happily, and am tired of being accused of otherwise."

Of course, the increase in Trump cookies may also be affected by the fact Trump shared the bakery with his followers.

The bakery wrote, "We want to thank Donald J. Trump for sharing the cookies! No matter politicians affiliation to have a a former president running again for president share a little bakery cookie poll is AMAZING!"

Bakery Fired Back

The small business also fired back at some recent backlash they've garnered. In a statement, they've fired back against some of the comments sent their way.

They wrote, "Please, before insulting these cookies or mocking us, know that although you may not agree with the cookies, it brings people into our town, it helps support small business and quite honestly if we didn't sell these cookies in 2020 I don't know if we'd be here!"

The bakery continued, "I'm kindly asking you, especially the locals who have messaged us and made inappropriate comments on our page or local pages, to think before you put us down. Think about the positive and how a cookie brings new faces into our small town, instead of another town we could easily be welcomed in. How almost every state has had a package shipped from Hatboro, using our local UPS store!"

The bakery vowed to continue to sell its cookies.

It continued, "I'm going to stop selling these cookies because of the hate filled messages and comments. I'm not going to stop posting Tally Tuesday because thousands of people look forward to it now weekly. "

It also added, "Welcome the opportunity to have new customers, new faces and be thankful there are businesses not closing. We feel blessed to have this opportunity. To serve so many. We feel honored to have people choose us for all baked goods. We are thankful to all, local and far. Please let's move on from the hate of cookies and be humbled that cookies from Hatboro are flying out of our store and to different states."