Bailey Zimmerman Wants Ginger Men To Start Getting Tan

Not everyone can rock a good tan. It's even less likely to wear a spray tan and look completely natural. Oftentimes, people can go way overboard on the latter option. It can make them look completely and utterly unrecognizable from before. Moreover, it can also make them look a little tacky and silly in their own. However, country singer Bailey Zimmerman is absolutely all for the tan renaissance. Furthermore, he argues for its merits from the palest people on the planet: the gingers.

Recently, Bailey speaks with comedian Heather McMahan on the red carpet of the People's Choice Country Awards. There, he advocates for one essential part of his grooming process almost everyday: the spray tan. "Well, I was supposed to get a spray tan again but I didn't get one because my last one was doing pretty good still," he explains. "I feel like they just get a bad rap for dudes. And honestly, who doesn't want to be tan? And a ginger like myself, we have a hard time tanning! So it makes me feel better and I'm going to stick with 'we should legalize tans.'"

An Argument For and Against Bailey Zimmerman's Take on Tans for Ginger Men

Honestly? I cannot believe this is a genuine perspective Bailey could have. If anyone has qualifications to judge the tan ginger look, it would be me. I'm a ginger man trying to shed his intensely pale skin. Admittedly, I have tried the spray tan myself. I frequently acquire sunburns whenever basking outside. I'm weary of walking around like a lobster in attempts to darken up a little bit.

However, the spray tan looks absolutely ridiculous. Sure, the unnatural aspect of it is a part of the style. I'm sure Bailey Zimmerman might have found just the right balance to pull it off. Still, I'm not sure anyone that looks great as a bronze marvel rather than their own natural pigment. This goes even more so for the ginger community. The pale skin pairs well the strong hair color. All we need to do is not outright blind the public with our ghostly white skin.