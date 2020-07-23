Singer-songwriter Bailey Hefley explores the questions that come along with a new relationship on "Gotta Find Out."

"You could be a blessin' or a lesson," Hefley sings. "You could be the answer or a question that leaves me up all night."

Hefley says "Gotta Find Out," which she co-wrote with Jamie O'Neal and Ava Suppelsa, is about being brave enough to risk heartbreak to find new love.

"I wrote 'Gotta Find Out' with Jamie O'Neal and Ava Suppelsa about that feeling when you meet someone new. You're not sure where it's gonna go, but you know you need to forget all the heart breaks and dive in head first, because that's the only way to find out," Hefley tells Wide Open Country. "Jamie is no stranger to country music and songwriting, and I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to write this one with her. Her melodies are as unique as they come."

Hefley, who was named a CMT Next Up Now Artist, has opened for Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Deana Carter and Justin Moore.

For more information on Bailey Hefley, visit her official website.

