Bagpipe Player Playing 'Freebird' Is The Wildest Thing You'll See Today

Certain things just don't seem like they belong together. Like french fries and cottage cheese (okay, if you eat that combination and love it, forgive me! I admit that my palate is a little wacky.). But you get what I'm saying.

So when we heard about someone playing the bagpipes to the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird," we were very skeptical. It would be like doing "Stairway To Heaven" on the trombone. Ludicrous, huh?

Just imagine this fictional scenario. Someone shows up on America's Got Talent and tells judge Simon Cowell that they were going to perform "Freebird," that famous, breakneck-paced song, on an instrument like the bagpipes. He would probably hoot in derision and send them scurrying right off the stage.

Well, we have news for you. Someone did perform that song on the bagpipes at a Celtic festival. It was filmed and the TikTok video was then posted on X. This individual really knows their way around a song and the bagpipes! It was strikingly impressive and highly unique, to say the very least!

Holy sh*t, never realized how much Freebird needed bagpipes pic.twitter.com/YBu52gxCHp — Dooner ?? (@TimothyDooner) September 12, 2024

What Is The Story Behind 'Freebird's First Line?

It's As Intriguing As The Song Itself

Like the aforementioned "Stairway To Heaven," "Freebird" has become a cornerstone of contemporary rock music. It's an accepted pillar of the genre, an authentic early 1970s classic. Like many famous songs over the years, there is a yarn behind part of it.

Where Did The Song's Instantly Recognizable First Line Come From?

Per wcsx.com, the song's renowned opening line, "If I leave here tomorrow / Would you still remember me?" came about because of an argument between co-writer Allen Collins and his wife, Kathy, She reportedly asked him that question during a spat. It apparently resonated with him, and was immortalized in the song.

'Freebird' Has An Ending That Is Also Amazing

Per the outlet,"The last four minutes of the song are all guitars forming what is widely considered one of the greatest instrumentals of all time. Skynyrd had three guitarists: Allen Collins, Ed King, and Gary Rossington. Having three guitarists gave the band the freedom to have extended guitar jams."

They really raise the roof at the end of "Freebird." The frenzied energy and headlong tempo of the conclusion are the song's unforgettable signature.