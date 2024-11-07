Bad Hair Day: Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend Because He Hated Her Haircut

He could have just said that he didn't like her haircut. A Pennsylvania man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death because he didn't like her haircut. It's a story that sounds a bit too strange to be true, but it is. And it's quite sad for the woman involved.

The Pennsylvania man allegedly flew into an uncontrollable rage over the haircut. Authorities arrested Benjamin Garcia Gual. They charged him with the murder of Carmen Martinez-Silva on Sunday. They said that Gual hunted the woman down to her brother's house. He then allegedly stabbed her to death, all over the fact that she cut her hair.

According to PennLive, her daughter spoke with the police. The woman claimed that Gual was incensed over the fact that she cut her hair and threatened to kill Martinez-Silva. She fled and decided to stay overnight at her daughter's home. She then went to her brother's home, asking a friend to tell Gual that she was breaking up with him.

Man Kills Girlfriend Over Haircut

Instead, Gual went to Martinez-Silva's brother's house to try to talk to her. Initially, her brother told him she wasn't there. But Gual refused to leave and instead started stabbing the man. Martinz-Silva tried to stop her boyfriend from attacking her brother. That's when he turned his anger on her.

By the time authorities arrived, Martinez-Silva had died from her wounds. Meanwhile, her brother suffered several stab wounds. Two other people were also stabbed while trying to stop Gual. Authorities arrested him at the scene in his car with the knife still in his hand.

Martinez-Silva's family created a GoFundMe following her death. They commemorated the woman as a loving mother.

They wrote, "As we all know our loving mother, sister, aunt, friend Carmen Martinez (carmencita) has tragically passed away on Sunday 11/3. The family is devastated by this loss we would've never imagined a tragedy like this would happen to our beloved Carmen. We know this time is hard for a lot of us, but we are please asking it you feel in your heart to donate anything will help for the family to be able to put her to rest as she deserves."