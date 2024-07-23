Baby Food Recalled Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination

What is going on around here lately? Sunscreen, pet food, coffee, deli meat — every time you turn around, something gets recalled! Today, sadly, only seems to continue that trend. A recall is in effect for a prominent brand of baby food. Specifically, baby cereal. Per CBC, the Calgary-based Baby Gourmet Foods issued the recall. The product? Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal. Reportedly, there's a potential Cronobacter contamination within the product.

So, let's answer the obligatory "What the heck is Cronobacter?" question! Per the CDC website, "Cronobacter is a germ that can live in dry foods like powdered infant formula, herbal teas, and starches, and in contaminated feeding items like breast pump equipment."

The infection chances are rare but serious. They're most common in infants less than 2 months old. Unfortunately, death is also common with the infection. The Cronobacter bacteria can cause serious or fatal infections to the bloodstream, central nervous system, and intestines — especially in newborns.

There's A Recall On A Popular Baby Food Brand

Per the CFIA website, food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. It's advised that you throw the product away or return it to the location you bought it from. No other Baby Gourmet or Little Gourmet products are affected by the recall, and no incidents related to the product have been reported to date.

If you're a little tired of all the dire recall news lately, I have something that may make you smile a little! So, per Newsweek, there's a recall on a specific store chain's chicken cutlets. Why? A simple mislabeling issue! Apparently, Hannaford is recalling its store-brand Breaded Chicken Cutlets.

"Packages of fully cooked Breaded Chicken Cutlets are being recalled due to the presence of milk, a major allergen, which was not included in the label."

Which is a little funny, you gotta admit. At least it's just milk and not some deadly bacteria! ...Not that people aren't allergic to dairy. How does a store goof that up? Imagine if a product secretly had peanuts in it and nobody knew. That's a pretty substantial omission.