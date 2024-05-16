Avril Lavigne Addresses 'Dumb' Conspiracies That She Doesn't Age

It is a miracle how Avril Lavigne still looks the same after all these years.

It's hard to keep such ravaging good looks because most people wear the exhaustion of life on their face. If anybody gets it, I do. But some people are incredibly blessed and still look the same with 10-15 years past their 20s. They usually don't have to grapple with people murmuring amongst themselves about them though. Lavigne does.

The 39-year-old pop punker went on Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy to tackle some of the absurd rumors and theories about her life.

Avril Lavigne Addresses Body Double Rumors

Cooper introduces the topic into the conversation, which Lavigne seemingly shrugs, knowing exactly what she's referring to. There have been numerous crazed beliefs on internet forums, claiming that Lavigne actually died in 2003. To maintain the illusion and her momentum, she was replaced by a doppelgänger named Melissa. "I mean, it's just funny to me," she says, "Like, on one end, everyone's like, 'You look the exact same. You haven't aged a day.' But then other people are like, there's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me."

The "Girlfriend" singer does take a moment to admit that people claiming she looks too young isn't that bad. "Honestly, it's not that bad. It could be worse, right?" she laughs, "I feel like I got a good one. I don't feel like it's negative. It's nothing creepy."

Ultimately, this is all dumb and unfounded speculation and Lavigne says as much. It is ridiculous that she would even have to set the record straight. But she also knows that she isn't the only one with absurd rumors about them. "I think that they've done that with other artists," Lavigne says to Cooper. "I'm not the only one. I think, like, other people have that."

Cooper isn't as sold by Lavigne dusting the speculation off as relatively normal. She even indulges in it briefly, albeit in jest. She takes a good look at Lavigne and says, "I'm telling you what's crazy is you haven't aged." Cooper continues, "I'm staring at you. And, like, I'm picturing you with your auburn hair. And I'm like, oh my God. You literally look the same from when you were younger."