Avoid Potentially Deadly Mistakes When It Comes To Deep-Frying Turkey For Thanksgiving

Deep-frying a turkey can be a pretty novel way of getting your Thanksgiving dinner ready, but making just one of these mistakes could be fatal.

There are certainly benefits to deep-frying a turkey. It is relatively quick and often results in a juicier bird. The skin becomes lovely and crisp, while the breast retains its moisture. It's also a bit of a spectacle when done right.

However, it's also incredibly dangerous. A bucket of boiling oil over a flame is a recipe for disaster. Every year plenty of people end up having to call emergency services for not giving the deep fryer its due respect. Make sure you take heed of these simple cautions if you're planning on deep-frying your turkey this Thanksgiving.

Don't Deep Fry Inside

The main concern with deep frying anything is how flammable the hot oil becomes. When it's bubbling away around flame the possibility of a fire breaking out is very high. I have seen an oil fire blow up in a kitchen once or twice and it is furious.

The vat of boiling oil needed for deep-frying a Turkey provides plenty of fuel for a raging fire. To be on the safe side, cooking outside is advisable. So, keep it away from your house, or anything you don't want possibly burnt.

Dry That Turkey

One of the biggest causes of oil fire is its spitting from its reaction to water. Any liquid that comes in contact with the boiling oil will immediately evaporate, causing the oil to spit. This then splashes out of the vat, and can quickly ignite. By drying off your turkey before deep-frying you can minimize the chances of overflowing oil.

Never Leave Your Deep-Frying Turkey Unattended

The cooking time for a 20 lbs turkey is around 80 minutes. It may seem like quite a bit of time to be standing around, but leaving any kind of deep fryer unattended is a no-no. If you're choosing to cook your Thanksgiving bird in oil, stay close by. Make yourself a cocktail or two, light a cigar, and pay attention. If you need to be doing other things while it's cooking, I suggest using an oven. This takes much less attention.

Keep An Eye On Kids And Pets

When the festivities are underway, and the spirits are high, kids and pets will be full of energy. You do not want them running into that boiling vat of fat. If one of them knocks it over it will completely ruin the turkey. Keep kids and pets in a cage somewhere and far from the delicious, crispy, juicy, turkey you're deep-frying.

Keep Your Safety Equipment To Hand

Get everything you need for an emergency close to hand. I'm talking an extinguisher, serious heat-resistant gloves, and a smothering towel. If things go pear-shaped, you need to be able to deal with it immediately. Running around looking for a fire extinguisher while your deep-frying turkey turns into a scene from Platoon is nobody's idea of a good Thanksgiving.

Don't Buy Your Turkey From Butterball

Their conditions are disgusting. Trust me, just get your chicken from somewhere that treats their turkeys better. Happy animals taste better.