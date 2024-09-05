Autumn Nelon Performs For First Time Since The Nelons Died In Plane Crash — See Heartbreaking Performance

Autumn Nelon went through one of the worst experiences that could happen to a person. Back in July, her mother, father, and sister died in a tragic plane crash. Autumn is the only surviving member of the group. Understandably, the accident turned Autumn's life entirely upside-down, which she would later speak about in a statement.

"As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday," the statement begins.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

However, Autumn decided to continue her singing career. On September 4, Autumn performed for the first time since the accident at the Grand Ole Opry. To say there wasn't a dry eye in the house would be an understatement.

Autumn Nelon Honored Her Family With An Incredible Performance

"I've watched you walk with unimaginable strength and grace the past month, so it's absolutely fitting for you to be honored in the middle of that. You gave them everything you had last night and it showed. Proud of you!" one Instagram user stated. It takes a tremendous amount of inner strength and perseverance to continue as Autumn has. The song itself was beautiful, and you can tell her family was right at the forefront of her performance.

"Girl you knocked it out of the park! Your family is cheering you on. God has big plans for you - embrace it and go with it. God has you in the palm of his hand. Praying for you every step of the way. You are a warrior!" another user added.

If you listen to nothing else, please take in Autumn's performance. It's uplifting and heart-wrenching all at once. One thing's for certain, though. Her mother, father, and sister smiled down on Autumn as she sang her heart out.