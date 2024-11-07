Authorities Launch Investigation After 1-Month-Old Starves To Death

Authorities have determined the starvation of a one-month-old boy to be a homicide as investigation launches.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Over the summer, Joseph Heben Jr., a one-month-old baby, died of malnutrition in Staten Island, New York. The baby arrived at the Staten Island University Hospital unconscious and unresponsive. Despite any efforts, the baby died.

Police arrived at the south campus early July 20 where the hospital staff informed them of what happened. Police have only now launched the investigation.

The parents of the child are unknown, as are their relation to the case. No other details have been shared about the case.

1-Month-Old Sent To Hospital Starved

It is currently unclear who sent the baby to the hospital. I suspect the moment the police find the baby's parents, they'll be taken in for questioning. That's if they haven't already.

The parents are known by their neighbors, however.

A man who worked near where the baby lived told the New York Daily News that the baby had a sister who was apparently well-cared for. "Whenever I saw her with her daughter ... very nice, and the kid was always smiling. I don't know the inner workings of their family or whatever they're doing in their abode, but they seem to be normal people," he said.

According to Stephanie Gendell, a spokeswoman for the New York's Administration for Children's Services, said that they began working with the police when the family was made aware to the agency this past summer.

Details of whether the parents were involved or had a past history with the agency has not been released due to the law.

Almost no details of this harrowing case are yet public. I can't imagine what the hospital staff were feeling when handed the baby. It's unknown whether the parents are responsible for the state of the baby.

I hope we can find out what happened and bring justice for the poor baby.