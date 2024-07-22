Author Feels Guilty For Preying On Late 'Dallas' Star In His Final Moments

In 1994, author William Keck worked for the National Enquirer when he tried to conduct a deathbed interview with Dallas star Dack Rambo. Rambo passed away in 1994 from AIDS complications at 52.

"There are so many stories that I was not proud to have my byline associated with," Keck told Fox News Digital. "The main one is what I called 'Chapter 11' in my book, which is very appropriate that I called it Chapter 11 because it was my moral bankruptcy."

He learned that Rambo was at the hospital and close to death. An anonymous tipster called the magazine and told them that a popular TV star was dying from AIDS at the hospital. "With that in mind, I knew this could potentially be another big tabloid story," Keck wrote. "And I was also fairly certain I knew the secret identity of the dying actor."

"According to my source (whose mother, it turned out, was the one who actually worked at the hospital as a nurse), Rambo had been checked in by a male friend the night before," Keck wrote in his memoir. "Because of his weakened condition, he could only scratch an X on the forms in place of his signature. He'd tried to shield his carcinoma-covered face behind a sheet, and though alert, appeared confused.

'Dallas' Star Died In 1994

Keck ended up going to the hospital with a fellow reporter to try to speak with the Dallas star. He described the experience as horrible and that it made him feel terrible. They never even met Rambo. His bed was empty by the time they arrived. However, the outlet still published the story as his last interview. Kelce claims that a fellow reporter fabricated the entire thing.