Audrey & Hugh Throw an Eclectic Party in New Orleans in Video for 'Lily White Parade' [Premiere]

Folk duo Audrey & Hugh (Audrey MacAlpine and Hugh Trimble) contemplate the line between self-medication and self-destructive behavior on the jangly "Lily White Parade," the latest release from their debut album Sisterman.

The video, directed by Michelle Kowalski and filmed in the Mudlark Theatre in New Orleans, opens on a support group made up of an eclectic cast of characters, including a man wearing Superman pajamas, a twitchy businessman, a fashionista, a wild man, an old-school actress straight out of Sunset Boulevard and a clown drinking spiked coffee.

Audrey & Hugh say they wanted the video to capture the spirit of New Orleans.