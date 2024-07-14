Attempted Trump Shooter And One Attendee Dead And One Injured At Donald Trump Rally

Following an attempt on Donald Trump's life, the attempted shooter appears to be dead. Reports confirm that the shooter is deceased.

The shooter is dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger told ABC News. Meanwhile, a Trump rally attendee has died. Another one is also injured and possibly dead as well, according to Goldinger. He doesn't know if the shooter died from a self inflicted gunshot wound or was shot by someone else during the incident.

The attempted assassination attempt happened while Trump was speaking in Pennsylvania at a rally.

The former president appeared to be shot with a bullet possibly grazing his ear. He left the rally, holding the side of his head with blood dripping.

Dave McCormick was in the audience when the shooting happened. He shared what he saw. According to McCormick, he believes that someone behind him got shot. "All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot," McCormick said. "There's lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump."

Shooting At Donald Trump Rally

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

The White House also said in a statement, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."

"Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.

This is a developing story.