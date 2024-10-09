Photo From Space Shows Just How Much Of A Monster Hurricane Milton Is

Astronaut Matthew Dominick posted an image and a timelapse of Hurricane Milton from space. They display the huge size of the devastating hurricane. Despite the havoc the hurricane is wreaking on Earth, from up there in space, it looks almost like a giant, still cloud.

The image that was posted to X is a still from the timelapse Astronaut Dominick posted before it. For the 21 seconds of the timelapse, you can clearly see the scope and reach of the hurricane that casts the United States under its consuming shadow.

Commenters under both posts are in awe at the magnitude of Hurricane Milton and the power it boasts. I personally had no idea just how large the hurricane was, which only makes everything scarier.

Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago.



1/6400 sec exposure, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/p5wBlC95mx — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

Hurricane Milton From Space

The posts display all the hallmarks of a hurricane. Hurricane Milton has a clear eye, and its body is a huge mass of power that spirals around it. Despite the speed and distance of the timelapse, the hurricane can't be observed moving.

The winds of this hurricane are some of the most devastating we've ever seen and are moving with incredible speed and power. Yet the hurricane looks frozen in place. This highlights just how large and enveloping the hurricane is. It's a stark reminder of how much we're at Mother Nature's mercy.

Although the image and timelapse instill awe and fear into any who view it, many have remarked on the astonishing feat that is posting from space. "Anyone else think it's absolutely wild that this guy is tweeting from actual space," Myles Fitzpatrick comments.

Not only is it wild that we can get such detailed images from someone currently in space, but what's even weirder to consider is that there is someone watching over the turmoil. People are out there watching from above, powerless to do anything other than observe the crisis. It must feel strange to know what's unfolding through your window whilst being so very far away.

Although these posts present a unique perspective on Hurricane Milton, we mustn't forget the very real and active damage and disaster it's causing. Make sure that you're keeping safe and doing anything you can to help out.