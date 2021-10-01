A True Country How-To: Ashley Wineland Teaches Us How to Dress Like a Cowgirl

Have you always wanted to channel your inner Reba McEntire but weren't sure where to start? Well, have no fear. Because country singer-songwriter Ashley Wineland is here to help you master the rodeo queen chic style you've always wanted.

Wineland, who released "Drive Me to Drink" earlier this year, shows you how to incorproate western wear into your everyday life -- from a casual "brunch in the countryside" look to a more glam ready-for-the-honky-tonk style.

The Arizona-born artist starts with pairing a denim dress with a straw cowboy hat and boots. However, as Wineland explains, you can transform your "day" outfit into a "night look" with just a few swaps and added accessories. Wineland changes out her straw hat for a felt cowboy hat, swaps her casual boots to a fancier pair and adds a stylish silver belt.

For her most casual look, Wineland pairs a "Boss Lady" baseball hat with a t-shirt, jeans, her go-to riding boots and a denim jacket.

"I like to throw on a nice jean jacket to a look like this," Wineland says. "Jean, it's sturdy...it'll hold out for you and of course it keeps you warm all at the same time."

For her third look, Wineland puts together an outfit that's perfect for a nice dinner with the family at the ranch or a trip to the rodeo. She sports "the comfiest pair of black boots" and a chunky turqoise necklace.

Of course, no cowgirl's closet is complete without a pearlsnap buttondown with fringe.

"This is a very versatile western shirt. It's got that Johnny Cash, 'Man in Black' [style] but [in a] lady's style," Wineland says.

The singer pairs the shirt with a black cowboy hat and jeans.

With these cowgirl looks, you'll be set for the rodeo, the dance hall or just a day working on the ranch.

