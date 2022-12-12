Ashley McBryde Gets Emotional Over Grand Ole Opry Induction: 'This Moment is the Biggest of My Life'

On Saturday night (Dec. 10), Ashley McBryde claimed her rightful place in the Grand Ole Opry's family circle. A surprise invite from Garth Brooks during McBryde's Oct. 6 in-studio interview on CBS Mornings set up her career-affirming moment.

Terri Clark inducted McBryde following the pair's duet of "Girl Goin' Nowhere": the song that earned McBryde a standing ovation during her June 16, 2017 Opry debut.

"Right then we all knew you belonged here," Clark said. "The Opry is a family and my sister, you have earned your spot at the table."

McBryde followed that with an emotional speech, during which she referenced being surprised before the show by The Judds Final Tour mate Wynonna.

Advertisement

"This moment is the biggest of my life. And if it's your first time to be at the Opry, this is what it feels like every time you are here," McBryde said. "It looks like it's made of brick and mortar, but it is pure, pure love. That is what you are experiencing. Thank you. I know what this means. I know what my responsibilities are, and I take this very seriously. And God bless country music."