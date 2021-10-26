'One Night Standards': The Story Behind Ashley McBryde's Rules for Romance

Ashley McBryde has a lot going for her as a songwriter, live performer, and vocalist, but her greatest gift might be her innate ability to breathe life into the characters living in her songs. For instance, "One Night Standards" gets its narrator's juggling of stern self-respect and a broken spirit across in a way we haven't heard since Tammy Wynette's heyday.
Such high praise is warranted for a storyteller already getting covered by the likes of Trisha Yearwood. As with past songs, McBryde balances old-school storytelling with a rock and radio-friendly sound, thanks in part to Miranda Lambert's new go-to producer, Jay Joyce.
The Arkansas native co-wrote the song with Nicolette Hayford and Shane McAnally. The song served as the lead single off her second studio album, Never Will, released on April 3, 2020. "One Night Standards" was nominated at the 55h CMA Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
"One Night Standards" Lyrics
I ain't gonna stay for the weekend
I ain't gonna jump off the deep end
I ain't gonna ask where your ring is
Thing is, we all got secrets
You don't wanna hear about my last break up
I don't wanna worry 'bout space you take up
I don't even care if you're here when I wake up
It's just a room key
You ain't gotta lie to me
Can't you just use me like I'm using you?
How it goes is, bar closes
There's no king bed covered in roses
Just a room without a view
I don't want a number you ain't gonna answer
Let's just stick to the one night standards
Well, I ain't Cinderella, but who is?
Call me what you want if the shoe fits
I ain't gonna say I never do this
'cause truth is, lonely makes a heart ruthless
Ain't nobody gonna hurt nobody
Ain't nothing wrong with needing somebody
You can leave all that down in the lobby
It's just a room key
You ain't gotta lie to me
Can't you just use me like I'm using you?
How it goes is, bar closes
There's no king bed covered in roses
Just a room without a view
No, I don't want a number you ain't gonna answer
Let's just stick to the one night standards
How it goes is, bar closes
There's no king bed covered in roses
Just a room without a view
No, I don't give a damn about the morning after
Bottles on the floor don't even matter
I don't want a number you ain't gonna answer
Let's just stick to the one night standards
The one night standards
The one night standards
Editors Note: This article was originally published on September 3, 2019.