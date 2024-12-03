Ashley McBryde Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

It takes a lot of courage to finally decide not to drink anymore. It's even harder to maintain that streak in resisting the temptation that comes with alcohol. For Ashley McBryde, she just reached a massive milestone in her sobriety journey.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, McBryde took to social media to celebrate a massive milestone in her journey through sobriety. There, she posts a video of her in a boxing gym with a caption recapping the road to get her here. "The gut punch (understatement) when I realized a choice HAD to be made. It was either continue and die or stop and learn to live. The pain I caused and was in myself," Ashley writes. "It's the hardest thing I've ever chosen to examine and take action on. And the best decision I've ever made. 900 days Sober is worth celebrating. And whatever day you may be on is worth celebrating, too!"

Ashley McBryde Makes It 900 Days Sober

In the broader scheme of things, you might not think a little under three years is a mighty long time. However, kicking the bottle is truly a daily battle you constantly grapple with. We shouldn't minimize how long those days can feel when you have that active temptation in your life. Rather, understanding that every day is its own experience, its own battles, it helps us understand how monumental 900 days for Ashley McBryde.

It turns out the boxing training she was doing in her post is an intentional one. Clearly, it's been a massive help in reaching her sobriety milestone. In an interview in 2023, McBryde opens up about her journey and what boxing teaches her every day. "And then when you're finding out the reasons that you're going so overboard all the time was because of your inability to feel something that your brain was like, I can't do it. I can't do it. I'm like, well, that's weak. I'm not going to accept that. I'd rather just hurt," Ashley says.

"This morning, I was at the boxing gym working out with my coach. We were doing something that was hard, and he said, 'Are you okay? Do you need a break?' And I said, 'I know how to hurt.' I do now. I mean, I knew how to hurt before and add extra to it for no reason."