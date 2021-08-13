Ashley Judd Has Shared The Stage Singing With The Judds More Than Once

Despite growing up in the same household as The Judds (mother-daughter duo Naomi Judd and older daughter Wynonna Judd), Ashley Judd managed to pave her own path away from Nashville and country music. After college, she managed to make it to Hollywood and has appeared in a slew of films ever since -- Double Jeopardy, Divergent and Insurgent, De-Lovely, and Kiss the Girls, to name a few. Although she fully focused on acting, the Kentucky native has in fact shared the stage with her mother and half-sister for a couple of memorable performances.

The trio has had a rocky relationship over the years but despite the drama, there's nothing but love in the following performances.

Charity Auction Show

In this clip (that was definitely from years ago), Ashley joined The Judds on stage at a charity auction in Tennessee. You could tell that she was nervous taking the stage (maybe for the first time?) and Wynonna even jokingly says a prayer that Ashley will be able to stay in tune. Naomi even hilariously says that the three of them learned their song together in the bathroom beforehand. Honestly, Ashley doesn't sound half bad in my opinion which is saying a lot when you're performing with two country superstars.

Las Vegas Show

During the Judds nine-show residency in Vegas a few years ago, Ashley joined Naomi, Wynonna, and Wynonna's husband Cactus Moser on stage for a touching performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge." If you can get past the wonky camera work in the above video (and I think I hear some crying as well), it's a really sweet family moment between the Grammy Award-winning country singers and Ashley (plus Cactus, of course). Though Ashley is technically the only one not holding a microphone, she belts out every word, clearly proud to be singing next to her mama.

