Arsonists Attack France's Railway System Hours Before Paris Olympics

An "attack on France" occurred on the morning the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to perform its opening ceremony. Per CNN, France's high-speed train lines were majorly disrupted. Multiple "malicious" acts were conducted, including arson. SNCF, a French railway company, would comment on the situation on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Due to coordinated acts of malice in France, affecting several high-speed lines, several high-speed trains are being diverted or cancelled. Our teams are fully mobilized in stations, in the call centers, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination. Customers are being informed via email, SMS or on our website. They can cancel their journey free of charge, be refunded, or modify their journey free of charge."

The Northern, Eastern, and Atlantic high-speed lines were all impacted. Furthermore, significant damage was caused to several facilities. Reportedly, one of the crimes was stopped as SNCF agents scared off several individuals. The CEO of SNCF, Jean-Pierre Farandou, also commented on the series of misfortunes on X.

"This massive attack on the high-speed train network will cause disruptions at least until the end of the weekend. I would like to assure all our customers of the full mobilization of railway workers to restore train circulation as quickly as possible." Farandou would also tell journalists that some of the trains' cables were set on fire and taken apart. Authorities presently don't know who the culprits are.

Arsonists Attack France's Trains Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the attack. There are currently four detailed, separate charges — tied to the damage of state property and taking part in organized crime. Some of the listed crimes are punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of $325,000. Outgoing French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, said on Friday afternoon he was not aware of any arrests so far.

SNCF estimated that around 800,000 passengers could be negatively affected by the attacks throughout the weekend. As it stands, that's where the situation has settled for now. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.