Arrest Reportedly Made In 2023 Death of 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry

"Multiple people have been charged" in the shocking accidental death nearly a year ago of Friends star Matthew Perry, according to NBC News.

Per NBC, "At least one person was arrested in Southern California early Thursday, [law enforcement] sources said. Federal prosecutors are expected to unseal an indictment later in the day detailing the allegations against that individual and the others."

What Happened To Matthew Perry?

He Was Upfront About His Past Addiction Issues

Perry, 54, was discovered deceased in a pool at his residence in Pacific Palisades, California. Per NBC, "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office attributed his death to the acute effects of ketamine, an anesthetic with psychedelic properties."

He had been candid about his longtime struggles with substance abuse. Perry openly spoke about it in TV interviews, and vividly described it in his 2022 book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Police in Los Angeles said three months ago that they were collaborating with federal authorities to learn how Perry obtained the ketamine that evidently led to his death.

What Does Ketamine Do?

It Is Thought To Be Therapeutic For Some Mental Health Issues

Per WebMD, "Ketamine causes what doctors call a 'dissociative experience' and what most anyone else would call a 'trip.' That's how it became a club drug, called K, Special K, Super K, and Vitamin K, among others. Partiers inject it, put it in drinks, snort it, or add it to joints or cigarettes."

But ketamine also seems to relieve symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts. The Food and Drug Administration has not at this time given its approval for ketamine to be used for "psychiatric disorders."

However, there is reportedly "a protocol" for the drug's carefully-monitored use under the guidance of a medical professional for people beset by depression and suicidal ideation.

What Do We Know About Matthew Perry's Use Of Ketamine?

Perry Had A High Level Of The Drug In His System At The Time Of His Death

According to NBC News, "Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety, but his last session took place more than a week prior to his death. The medical examiner noted that the ketamine in Perry's system 'could not be from that infusion therapy' given its short half-life."

The medical examiner also reportedly noted that Perry had a high level of ketamine in his system. It was comparable to the amount administered to someone for general anesthesia in a surgical procedure.

Perry seemed to have his addiction under control. He "had been clean for 19 months, according to the medical examiner's report."