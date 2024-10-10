Around 10 Million Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Recalled Due To Listeria Outbreak

BrucePac, a meat production company based in Durant, Oklahoma, announced a major recall of many of its products. Per the USDA official website, 9,986,245 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products may contain listeria. "The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024," a statement on the website reads.

"These products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants and institutions. Information regarding product labels and the list of products will be provided when available." Though there haven't been any reported cases of anyone contracting the illness, people should still dispose of or return the following products.

Listeria was found to reside within Boar's Head products recently. Additionally, if you begin experiencing symptoms of listeria, you should seek medical attention immediately.

Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis). When the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body.

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or [life-threatening] infection of the newborn.

People who are not pregnant may experience [headaches], stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after.

The USDA also issued a final warning regarding the affected BrucePac products. "FSIS is concerned that some product may be available for use in restaurants, institutions, and other establishments. These other establishments may have used affected meat and poultry in RTE products that may be on store shelves or in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Please, make sure you follow the proper precautions to remain as safe as possible. For your sake, don't take a chance on your health!