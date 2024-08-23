Army Veteran Becomes Most Tattooed Woman In The World With 99% Of Body Covered: See Video

An Army veteran in Connecticut became decorated in more ways than one! Esperance Lumineska Fuerzina isn't just notable for the good she's done for the country in the Army. Fuerzina also holds two Guinness World Records! One is for the most tattoos, and the other is for the most body modifications! But, hey, you don't have to just take my word for it. Take a peek for yourself!

Meet Esperance Fuerzina, a U.S. Army veteran who has bagged three Guinness World Records for her tattoos — which cover almost her entire body — and body modifications. pic.twitter.com/nruJUVdgvc — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2024

Fuerzina spoke with Guinness World Records about her two new crowning achievements! "I feel both honoured and surprised about joining the Guinness World Records family," she said. "I grew up admiring the Guinness World Records books and record holders as a child and I am blown away to be featured in one now. I am so grateful."

One day, Fuerzina realized she had already surpassed the former record holder for most tattoos! At the time, in 2017, Fuerzina had 98.75% of her body covered in tattoos. Today? It's 99.98%. ...Which is a lot of money and a lot of pain.

She spoke about her initial apprehensions when she applied to see if she'd formally broken the record. "I was initially a little apprehensive. But I wanted to try to showcase the strength of women, and what's possible, by applying for the record myself."

An Army Vet Grabs The Record For The Most Tattoos

She then pivoted to her Army credentials. "I'm now a retired Army veteran. The creative flow mostly came after the military, but perhaps the lack of it while in pushed me towards it!"

She turned the brutality of the Army into the raw creativity of gaining tattoos! "I usually allow the artists a lot of creative freedom once I have found one whose style I am comfortable with and inspired by. I do some of my own tattoos, but I mostly fill right now."

And if you think she's done getting tattoos, guess what? She ain't. It seems like she may even be going for that 100% completion bonus! Truthfully, she's bolder than me. Any tattoos more elaborate than a small, cross-eyed dragon would probably make me want to jump into the abyss, never to return.