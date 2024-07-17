Armie Hammer's Cancel Culture Experience "Liberating"

Everyone reacts to the idea of 'cancel culture' differently. Most times, celebrities tend to flail around and have a temper tantrum about it. Moreover, it's incredibly rare when someone gracefully digests public scrutiny. They take it in stride and learn to be better or be quiet just enough where they don't draw undue attention to themselves. Armie Hammer seems to be splitting the difference somewhere in the middle.

The reason why Armie Hammer finds himself in such a strenuous position in the first place is because of the various sexual misconduct allegations he faces, including those of rape. Additionally, he allegedly engages in fantasies of cannibalism and coerce partners into uncomfortable BDSM. Ultimately, the LAPD doesn't file any charges against Hammer after investigating for 2 years.

Armie Hammer Finds His Brush With Cancel Culture a Blessing in Disguise

Now, Bill Maher hosts Armie Hammer on an episode of his Club Random podcast in the aftermath of the allegations. All in all, he's glad people 'cancel' him. "It's incredibly liberating, because so much of my life leading up to there was being preoccupied with how I was perceived, which now you don't have to care about. Once everyone just decides that they hate you," Hammer explains, "you go, 'Oh, well, then I don't need anything from you people anyway. I guess I should just learn to be content with myself.' And then you go do that, and it feels f—king amazing."

However, Armie does admit some 'bad behavior.' It all stems from a much deeper desire for validation. "I used people to make me feel better," he says. "I was callous and inconsiderate with people and their emotions and their well-being. And I wanted what I wanted, and I was going to take it at any cost, even if it was at an emotional cost of someone else. And that is shitty behavior."

Armie still maintains his innocence during that time period, that all of his sexual experiences were consensual. Furthermore, he also relays that his BDSM kinks stem from trauma from a youth pastor. "Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control," he explains in a separate interview. "My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."