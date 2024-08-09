Armed Texas Teacher Saves 15 Year Old From Sexual Assault — See Tense Security Footage

I'm not sure what's in the water in Texas lately. But, at least we get a feel-good story out of this one! Per KHOU11, we're introduced to David Garza, a middle school teacher. Over in eastern Houston, just before midnight, a 15-year-old girl had just gotten off a bus. She was followed by a man, who began to threaten her outside of Garza's apartment.

"I looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground ... trying to take her clothes off," Garza recounted. Upon hearing the struggle, Garza didn't give it a second thought. He immediately went to grab his gun. Subsequently, what happened next was beautifully captured by a Ring camera as Garza confronts the attacker.

Good guy with a gun, David Garza, prevents a 15 year old girl from being violently raped by pointing his gun at the would be rapist. No shots were fired so most "defensive gun use" databases will not record this, and many more like it, incident for statistical analysis.… pic.twitter.com/qj9lv5KCQf — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 9, 2024

"I ran outside, asked what's going on. The girl screamed, 'I'm 15, help me!' I pointed the gun at him and told him to get off her," Garza said. Reportedly, the attacker was grabbing the girl by her hair when Garza showed up. "He took his hands off right away. He went chasing after her, I went chasing after him and she got away."

Further, a neighbor approved of Garza's actions, suspecting that something terrible would've happened had he not intervened. "At first, I was scared, I thought she was going to get [assaulted]. I think if he didn't come out, she would have gotten [assaulted]," the neighbor stated.

A Texas Middle School Teacher Saves A 15-Year-Old Girl From Assault

Andy Kahan, a victim advocate for Crime Stoppers, also applauded Garza's quick thinking and tact. "I take my hat off to you — you did the right thing," Kahan stated. However, Kahan hopes that the attacker is caught soon as it appears likely that wasn't his first similar offense. "If he's willing to do this, it makes me wonder — is this your first time? We need to get you off the streets," Kahan emphasized.

Surprisingly (or maybe not, sadly), Garza said that it wasn't his first time chasing away a man who was trying to hurt a child. "I think it's something anyone else would have done — come help a child," Garza concluded. Indeed, the world needs more paragons of virtue like Garza!