Armed Rally-Goer Vem Miller Denies Targeting Trump, Says He's A Supporter

Armed rally-goer Vem Miller is speaking out after a California sheriff claimed that Miller was targeting Former President Donald Trump in an alleged assassination attempt. Authorities arrested Miller at a checkpoint outside of Trump's Coachella rally over the weekend.

They found several guns in his car. However, Miller claims that he has never shot a gun in his life and the weapons are for his protection. He also claims to be an avid Trump supporter.

"Yes, I'm 100% a Trump supporter," Vem Miller told Fox News Digital. He's denied traveling to kill Trump, saying he's a registered Republican. He also said he's supported Trump since 2018. "This is a man that I deeply admire."

Miller said he travels with firearms because of death threats. He launched American Happens Network, which is a series of programs to battle censorship. "I always travel around with my firearms in the back of my truck."

"I've literally never even shot a gun in my life," Miller told Fox in a phone interview. "I don't know anything about guns. I am beyond a novice."

This comes after a sheriff claimed Miller was an assassin.

Vem Miller Speaks Out

"We probably stopped another assassination attempt," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said. "This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event."

Bianco claimed Miller had fake VIP and press passes at the checkpoint. "They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm," Bianco said. However, Miller denied this saying that all of his documentation has his names on them. He says that he is Armenian, so has documents with his full Armenian name and documents that doesn't

"None of those are fake," he said. He also denied being a part of a right-wing anti-government group.

"That's a nonsensical statement," he said. "I don't think there's such a thing. Government is an inanimate object, it's the individuals within government that matter, so no, I'm not a part of any of that,."

He also added, "They're saying that I'm part of these right-wing anti-government groups? Why aren't they naming these groups? Because it doesn't exist."

Cops arrested him on gun charges. So far, he hasn't garnered any federal charges. Secret Service nor the FBI believe it was an assassination attempt.