Armed Man In Ski Mask Arrested Near Republican National Convention Perimeter

Police arrested an armed man near the Republican National Convention earlier this week. The incident happened on Monday. He was wearing a ski mask and also had an AK-47 pistol. He was just a few blocks from the Fiserv Forum. That's where the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee.

Capitol Police teamed with Homeland Security Investigators to survey the area. That's when they noticed a suspicious man approaching the Republican National Convention perimeter. He wore both a ski mask and also carried a tactical bag. Police found both the gun as well as a full magazine in the bag.

As of now, we do not know his intentions. Milwaukee Police confirmed the incident took place around 1 p.m. on Monday on the 1200 block of N. 11th Street. The armed man was 21-years-old and did not have a concealed weapons license. They did not reveal his identity at this time.

Police said that charges are pending. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the situation.

Republican National Convention Arrest Follows Shooting

This comes following a shooting at a Trump Rally last weekend. The former president was almost killed when a bullet whizzed by his head. It ended up grazing his ear. Thomas Matthew Crooks was the alleged shooter in that crime. Secret Service shot and killed him after he shot up the convention. The organization released a statemnt.

They wrote, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured."

They continued, "The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation."