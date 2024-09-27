Arkansas Couple Try To Sell Baby For Six Pack Of Beer And $1,000

A couple allegedly attempted to sell their two-month-old baby at Beaver Lake Hide-A-Way Campground in Rogers, Arkansas. Darien Tyler Urban, 21, and Shalene Ehlers, 20, allegedly, signed an affidavit relinquishing their rights over their boy in exchange for $1,000 and a six-pack of beer according to KNWA.

The owner of the Beaver Lake Hide-A-Way Campground dialed 911 on September 21. He had found out about the transaction that took place on the premises. When authorities arrived, they found the two-month-old and immediately transferred the baby to the hospital. Urben and Ehlers were nowhere to be found.

A witness spoke to the deputies regarding the state of the baby when found. According to the witness, the baby "had a bad ammonia and fecal odor." Moreover, when the witness proceeded to change the baby's diaper after detecting the smell, she noticed a "heavy rash, blisters, and swelling on the baby's buttocks and genitals." The diaper was even filled with dog hair.

To top off the outrageous situation, the couple signed off their baby boy to an apparently drunk man. The man was later identified as Ricky Crawford. Crawford told authorities that he was concerned about the baby's well-being, and later offered a thousand dollars and a six-pack of beer in exchange for the baby. However, Crawford didn't give any money to the couple, promising to deliver a check in the coming days.

The Terms Of The Affidavit, Couple Arrested

The affidavit signed by the Arkansas couple reads as follows: "I, Darien Urban and Shalene Ehlers are signing our rights over to (name of a man) of our baby boy (name redacted) for $1,000 on 09/21/2024.". The document continues: "Disclaimer: After signing this there will be no changing yall two's minds and to never contact again."

Benton County Sherrif's Office issued a statement: "It is believed both Urban and Ehler created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury by abandoning their minor child initially with an obviously intoxicated male and ultimately with someone they did not know."

Both Urban and Ehlers were arrested and have been charged. Charges include first-degree minor endangerment and attempting to receive compensation for the relinquishment of a minor. If found guilty, they could face up to 20 years for the child endangerment charge alone. They were taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail.