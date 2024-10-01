Arizona Man Decapitated His Mother Before Surprise Party

An Arizona man identified as Alejandro Gonzalez has admitted to murdering her mother on Friday, September 27. The mother, named Teresa DeJesus Cruz Rubio, was supposed to attend her surprise party. Family members discovered her decapitated body in her home.

Minutes before midnight, officers arrived at an apartment on Keim Drive after receiving a 911 call. The caller was Teresa's sister who found Teresa decapitated and with multiple stab wounds all around her body. Officers found the body under a blanket near the front door, with her head nearby.

After not hearing from Teresa after talking to her around 3 p.m. on Friday, family members visited her around 8 p.m., but they received no answer. A locksmith later helped them into the apartment.

Teresa's family then told police that Alejandro Gonzalez was staying with Teresa at the time. He had been recently released from jail. Teresa's sister had loaned her GMC Yukon to Alejandro which was then reported missing. Police were able to track down the Yukon and found Alejandro at a gas station.

The Murderer Confesses

Alejandro had blood on his legs and socks and, during an interview, admitted to stabbing his mom. He, however, mentions another man being at the house who initially stabbed Teresa first and later forced him to do the same. No evidence of a third person being there has been found. Apparently, Alejandro was high on meth at the time.

"Alejandro also spoke in the investigation and interview about using methamphetamines," said Sgt. Bryan Hoskin of the Glendale Police Department during a briefing. "Alejandro claimed there was another suspect involved, but detectives said no other evidence pointed to this as they were going through the scene with all the other evidence collected."

The Glendale police said the following: "Alejandro admitted to stabbing his mother numerous times using a kitchen knife, followed by decapitating her."

Sgt. Hoskin was astonished by the nature of the murder. "It's absolutely horrific," said Hoskin. "It's horrific to the family who had to endure this, it's horrific to the officers who had to go and see this"

Alejandro Gonzalez has a history of methamphetamine use and mental health issues, according to Arizona's Family. He has been convicted of assaulting a police officer in 2021. He was even arrested last week for criminal damage.

After not showing up to her surprise party, Teresa Cruz Rubio was found decapitated in her apartment. His son, Alejandro, confessed to the murder.