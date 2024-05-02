Are Morgan Wade And Kyle Richards On The Outs? Alleged Rift Between The Two

The rumors around Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards have been swirling for months now. But could the two actually be on the outs instead? It could be so.

According to Reality Burb, a fan claims that Wade and Richards aren't that close anymore. The fan claims to have ran into Wade in public and asked her if the rumors were true. Wade didn't comment on if she and Richards had been a couple. However, the singer allegedly told the fan that Richards and her hadn't talked in a long time.

"Morgan Wade [was] on the streets of Bloomington IL," said the fan in a submission to @deuxmoi via @bravobravobravobri on Instagram. "I had zero chill and asked her where Kyle was. She said they haven't talked in a long time and she didn't know [where she was]. She's so tiny!"

For the most part, Wade has been quiet about any potential rumors. It's mostly been Richards who has talked up the two. The reality star claims to be friends with Wade but also went into more detail on her conflicting emotions. The two shared a kiss during a music video for Wade's song.

"I said to the director, 'I've never actually kissed anybody on camera, let alone a woman — or off camera.' I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes," she said. "I said yes for a reason. And, you know what? She's hot. What can I say."

Kyle Richards Addresses Morgan Wade Rumors

However, Richards has backtracked after Rihanna said that she thought the two were a couple. Richards seemed to put some distance between reality and the headlines.

"It's pretty funny," Richards told HELLO!. "I don't know why though, but in these last couple of years I feel like everything I do is talked about and now I'm sort of desensitized to the headlines."

She continued, "I've seen so many lies, I've seen so many truths, I've seen things that are just shocking to see in writing, so now I'm just sort of desensitized. I think there's probably nothing that I can read about myself that would shock me at this point," she continued.

Richards seems more focused on her family right now. "[I] would never have imagined that I would be in the situation that I am in today. But life falls and it's all about how we handle those situations, so I'm just trying to be strong and take care of myself and do the best I can for myself and for my daughters," she explained.