Apple Juice Recalled Over Concerns About Arsenic Levels

A frankly terrifying recall is in effect for a certain brand of apple juice. According to the FDA's official website, Walmart has announced a voluntary recall of its Great Value brand of apple juice. In the middle of August, Walmart recalled 9,535 cases of its 8-ounce Great Value brand of apple juice after finding "high levels of inorganic arsenic." Now, however, that original recall has expanded to a "Class II Recall."

This means consuming these products could "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." Additionally, the FDA has yet to disclose whether there are any confirmed cases of the apple juice affecting customers.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," Walmart said in a statement to Forbes. "We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate."

Now, it's reasonable to ask: "How the heck did arsenic get in the apple juice?" Well, dear reader, I will proceed to relay news to you that I actually just learned myself doing research for this article!

Fun fact: it's likely that there's arsenic in many of the fruit juices you or your children might drink! Let me quote an informative paragraph, courtesy of Forbes!

"Arsenic can be found in some apple juice and other fruit juices. Arsenic is a chemical that occurs in the environment from both natural and manmade sources like volcanic eruptions, arsenic-containing rocks, arsenic-containing pesticides or contamination from mining. There are two types of arsenic: organic and inorganic. Inorganic arsenic is considered more dangerous. And apple juice is one source of exposure to inorganic arsenic. The FDA monitors arsenic levels in apple juice. And set a limit of 10 parts per billion for inorganic arsenic in 2023."

Further, guess what else could contain arsenic? Drinking water, rice, fish, certain fruits and vegetables! In some ways, I understand why certain people shrug their shoulders and eat whatever they want. Every time you turn around, something suddenly is terrible for you — and likely has been the entire time!