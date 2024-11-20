Answered Prayers: Darryl Worley Gives Promising Update On Daughter After Crash

On Sunday, November 17, Darryl Worley, an American country singer-songwriter, shared a piece of alarming news regarding his 16-year-old daughter. His daughter, Savannah, was involved in a serious car crash that saw two of the cars involved wrecked beyond repair. Fortunately for Worley, his daughter woke up smiling on Tuesday, November 19.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"It may be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a little smile on her face!! It's been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!!" Worley shared in his social media accounts.

may be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a little smile on her face!! It?s been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!! Not sure when she will get to go home but today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before!!? pic.twitter.com/BXxH5VcHXv — Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) November 19, 2024

He accompanied his post with a photo of Savannah lying in bed, with a heartwarming smile on her face. "Not sure when she will get to go home but today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before!!" he continued. Worley had been issuing updates through Instagram stories in which he detailed that Savannah had gone through surgery.

"Thank you so much for all the love and support! It means more than you will ever know! Please continue to pray for our baby girl!" he shared in a story, according to PEOPLE. He then told his followers that Savannah was out of surgery and resting before he posted Savannah's post mentioned above.

A Worrisome Crash

Darryl Worley had just finished a show in New Mexico at Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino on Saturday, November 16. He then received the news of his daughter's car crash. He then shared the news on social media, with pictures showing the totaled cars, demonstrating how serious the crash was.

"I'm humbly coming to y'all with an a very serious request! I'm flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico!" Worley posted. "Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbuilt Medical Center in Nashville!"

I?m humbly coming to y?all with an a very serious request! I?m flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico! Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbuilt Medical Center in Nashville! She has a broken leg, bruises, and? pic.twitter.com/f6WZAc7u6M — Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) November 18, 2024

According to Worley, his daughter Savannah suffered bruises, lacerations, and a broken leg. Moreover, another lady was also injured as she was driving the other car. "Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly!" he continued. "Also pray for the lady in the other car! I don't have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!! Thank you! Swipe to see the cars!"