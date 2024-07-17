Another Texas Megachurch Pastor Is Stepping Down, Cites Moral Failings

There's been a peculiar series of megachurch controversies occurring over the last few months. First, Tony Evans. Then, Robert Morris. Now, it's Tony Cammarota, who's stepping down as pastor of Texas' Stonebriar Community Church. Per NBC, the church terminated Cammarota after he "confessed to church leadership of a moral failure. He is deeply remorseful but his sin disqualifies him from serving on our staff as a pastor." The full letter detailing Cammarota's exit reads as follows.

"Dear Church Family, with a heavy heart, we want to inform you of sad and difficult news. On Sunday afternoon July 7th, Pastor Tony Cammarota confessed to church leadership of a moral failure. He is deeply remorseful but his sin disqualifies him from serving on our staff as a pastor.

"After much prayer seeking God's direction, discussion as leaders, and then talking to Tony, we have terminated his employment effective immediately. While Tony will no longer be employed with us at Stonebriar, please pray with us as we continue demonstrating the grace of Christ to him and his family.

"They need our help. And please guard against giving the Devil any foothold for more damage to our church through unnecessary speech and speculation. This is a sad day and we don't want the Devil making it worse through any one of us in the days ahead."

Many reactions flooded social media, speculating on the meaning behind "moral failure." "Another DFW church announces a pastor has been terminated for 'moral failure.' Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, founding pastor [at]chuckswindoll- Tony Cammarota [at]playingforglory was a pastor at Stonebriar for 17 years. Y'all don't talk about it and give the devil a foothold k," said Amy Smith on X (formerly Twitter).

"I was stunned at the warning at the end of the statement," said Smith. "Had it just simply been a termination for moral failure, without a warning not to talk about it, I'm not sure it would've created such a public stir."

As it stands, that's as far as the situation has gone. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.