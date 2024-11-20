Another Contestant Just Dropped Out Of 'The Voice' Season 26

Unbelievably, a second contestant has dropped out of The Voice. Monday's episode revealed that Mor Ilderton has chosen to leave the competition as he "had to go home" according to Gwen Stefani.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The contestant was previously on Michael Bublé's team, but was stolen by Gwen Stefani. She said at the time, "I just got this feeling like, I know what to do with that guy. My favorite thing about Mor's voice is that it has a distinct, raspy undertone quality."

It was not disclosed why Ilderton had to go home, and fans are eagerly awaiting word on any of his social media outlets.

"When you listen to music, his voice reflects what's going on with the world right now," Stefani complimented.

It's a shame to lose Ilderton, although Stefani still has Sydney Sterlace and Jan Dan. Stefani chose Sterlace as the winner and Dan as the save. They'll be moving on to playoffs.

Ilderton has recently been pushing his new single "Stranger" on his social media, set to release on November 22. There's a small chance he left the competition to focus on the release of his song, although I personally find it unlikely.

At least his time in the competition have him the publicity he needed for his single.

Second Contestant To Leave The Voice Season 26

Ilderton's exit comes a week after another contestant dropped out of the competition.

Tanner Frick left Bublé's team on November 11, without a reason being given.

Funnily enough, Frick also has upcoming music. He's been teasing his single "Lonesome Road" to his TikTok, and fans believe he may have dropped out of the voice due to signing a contract with a record label.

Although it's unclear exactly why both Frick and Ilderton have dropped out of The Voice, it's a strange coincidence that they both have music in the works.

The Voice is a powerful promotional tool, and perhaps they both believed they'd reaped all the public attention they needed. Frick's comment sections are full of people supporting him, so maybe it wasn't a bad idea after all.