Another Bloody NFL Brawl Ends With Three Arrested

An NFL game between the Cardinals and Commanders at State Farm Stadium in Arizona came second to a subsequent brawl that took place in the stands. Videos of the fight have been uploaded to social media showing four men fighting it out, with three of them getting arrested later for misdemeanor assault.

The fight broke out at the upper deck of the State Farm Stadium. The Arizona Cardinals were playing against the Washington Commanders and were losing - they ended up losing 42-14. All of a sudden, a man wearing a Pat Tillman jersey started throwing punches at another man in a red t-shirt.

This didn't go unnoticed, and a third man wearing a David Johnson jersey joined the fight and started to punch the man wearing the Tillman jersey. Soon, the fight turned into a three-on-one brawl as a fourth man wearing a black shirt entered the equation. Other Cardinals fans began throwing drinks at the four men fighting. Eventually, some fans attempted to calm things down by intervening.

One Arizona Department of Public Safety spoke with TMZ and said that the whole fight took place after two women pushed each other. "One female fell down," the spokesperson said. "A male friend ran after the suspect ... brushing by other males before a fight ensued."

Footage of the fight shows the man in the Tillman jersey bleeding as he was the one who received the most damage out of the brawl. Officers later intervened and escorted the man wearing the black jersey out of the stadium.

TMZ later reported that police arrested three of the men involved in the fight for misdemeanor assault.

The Second NFL Fight This Weekend

The NFL fight in the Cardinals and Commanders game was not the only incident of its kind that happened during the weekend. During a game between the Saints and the Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, violent fights broke out in the stands.

Similarly to the fight at State Farm Stadium, videos have shown the acts of violence that took place in Georgia. One video shows a fan wearing a white Falcons jersey kicking and stomping on a man's head. The man receiving the stomps is presumed to be a Saints fan. Another video shows a man wearing a black shirt pulling a man over a couple of seat rows.