Ann Wilson Fans Are Gutted After Singer Postpones Heart U.S. Tour, Cancels European Tour Due To Cancer Diagnosis

Ann Wilson is going through a difficult time. The lead singer of the rock band Heart announced that she was battling cancer. As such, she made the difficult decision to postpone the Royal Flush Tour.

Wilson shared the news with fans in a statement. She said that doctors have removed a cancerous growth, and the singer is on the mend. However, she needs to undergo chemotherapy and needs the time away from the road "in order to fully recover."

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can," Wilson said. "This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing."

The singer plans to announce rescheduled tour dates soon. In total, there are more than 50 shows affected by the change. The news comes after Wilson decided to cancel the European leg of the tour a few months back. At the time, the singer said she had "a time-sensitive but routine procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks."

Ann Wilson Fans Express Disappointment

As you can imagine, fans are gutted by the news. Take to social media, and you'll find several European fans mourning the fact they won't get to see Wilson in person. Of course, many also sent well wishes hoping that she makes a full recovery. One wrote, "Most importantly, look after your health ?? Wishing you a speedy & full recovery Ann @annwilson I will admit to being personally gutted that the tour is cancelled though - second row ticket at the O2 Arena London."

Another wrote, "Gutted about this as I had front row tickets, don't suppose I'll be able to get them again when you return But your health is more important, get well soon." Another wrote, "Pullling for you, Ann! Was looking forward to a few UK shows in July but will see you back in the states when you've recovered."

Yet another wrote, "Gutted, was really looking forward to the Glasgow show! Wishing Ann a smooth and speedy recovery - take care of yourself first and foremost."

Still another wrote, "Look after your health, if you do tour uk again can you please include Northern Ireland, I won't be flying and booking hotels to see you again, cost enough already."