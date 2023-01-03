Anita Pointer, Pointer Sisters Member and Crossover Country Innovator, Dies at Age 74

Anita Pointer, a member of family singing group the Pointer Sisters, died from cancer on Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 74. Though Anita is better known for the pop hits she shared with siblings June, Ruth and Bonnie Pointer, she impacted country music in the '70s and '80s.

"While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie and at peace," read a statement by publicist Roger Neal (as published by Rolling Stone). "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."

A California native, Anita Marie Pointer heard country music from a young age through family members from Arkansas. Her first mark on the genre came in 1974 when "Fairytale," an Anita and Bonnie co-write that featured Anita on lead vocals, became a surprise Top 40 country hit for the Pointer Sisters. Its critical and commercial success led to a couple of milestones: the Pointer Sisters were the first Black female group to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage and remain the only Black women to win a Grammy award in a country category (Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group). The following year, a version of "Fairytale" was included on Elvis Presley's Today album.

In 1981, Anita sang lead vocals on another song associated with country music: songwriters Michael Clark and John Bettis' "Slow Hand." The Pointer Sisters' version reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart a year before Conway Twitty's cover got a two-week run as a No. 1 country single.

Anita made country music history once more as Earl Thomas Conley's duet partner for the title track of his 1986 album Too Many Times. The '80s country-pop gem soared to No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Anita and her siblings made a name for themselves with a string of danceable pop hits, namely "Automatic," "I'm So Excited," "Neutron Dance" and "Jump (For My Love)."

Honors for the Pointer Sisters include three Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Anita is survived by sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer.

