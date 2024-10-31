Angry Neighbor Leaves Strongly Worded Note Over Halloween Decorations

A photo of an aggressive note left by an Australian has gone viral and it kicks up the controversy regarding Halloween in the land down under.

The photo was posted online and has circulated. The expletive-laden note was posted to a door, presumably of the one who penned it. Although it's circulating right now, the photo was posted some years ago.

"This is Australia not America," it begins with, "f--k off with your Halloween s--t you little c--ts." Very charming indeed.

I imagine it was posted to the writer's front door to ward off trick-or-treaters. There are a million other ways to let trick-or-treaters know you won't be participating in the holiday, but this is an Australian we're talking about. They're not typically ones to mince their words.

Aggressive Note Brings Up Halloween Debate

Halloween has been increasingly celebrated in Australia, although it's still not fully accepted. Some neighborhoods go all-out, although the grand majority of properties don't bother with decorations.

Some criticize Halloween for being an overly-commercialized American holiday, and so want nothing to do with it. They'll also believe that kids and families who go trick-or-treating are doing it merely to grab loads of candy, and not celebrate in the event properly.

Others believe it's simply a bit of fun. I'm sure you can tell which category the writer falls into. Wherever the note is posted, people leave their contrasting opinions in the comments.

"My thoughts exactly. To all the little t--ts in my neighbourhood attempting to extort "candy" from me: do f--k off," writes one (presumably Australian).

"Sounds more like Aussies are miserable and don't like kids. Either way, thank God I don't live there," another writes on the opposite end of the spectrum.

This post has also made many point out that Halloween is a holiday of Irish origin. It can be derived from Samhain, where people would dress up to disguise themselves among the bad spirits and such that would come to visit to save their souls.

Although that may be true, it has become more commercialized than ever with larger-than-life decorations and an abundance of candy. This is typically attributed to the U.S.A.'s influence.