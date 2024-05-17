Angry Morgan Wallen Fans Are Blasting The ACM Awards For Snubbing The Artist: "Why Even Nominate Him At This Point?"

While country icons celebrate their new awards and flaunt their extravagant attires at the ACM Awards, one Morgan Wallen has been noticeably absent from the evening's festivities.

Outside of the occasional joke scattered throughout the show, Wallen has been effectively relegated to being a largely ignored boogeyman. This is especially frustrating for fans considering he was up for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. Wallen didn't even win Single of the Year with that honor going to Luke Combs. It didn't take too long for fans to notice he was being snubbed.

I’m not even his biggest fan but it’s amazing how much Morgan Wallen gets snubbed at every single country award show — James Despo (@jdespo08) May 17, 2024

For this X (formerly known as Twitter) user, Wallen being snubbed is simply par the course for any country awards show.

I only just realized this is Morgan Wallen throwing his chair at the cops lmao https://t.co/OFsBYEpN1y pic.twitter.com/RCj4YyvNVr — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) May 16, 2024

To some X users like the above fella, Wallen is as big of a joke (or internet meme) as everyone who "acknowledged" him during the ACM Awards portrayed him as. The "I Had Some Help" singer has certainly had a rough go of it lately.

Why Is Morgan Wallen Being Snubbed At The ACM Awards Show?

Let's turn back the clock for a second to April 2024. PEOPLE actually has a comprehensive timeline of Wallen's dicey career so far! The most recent controversy (and the butt of many a joke at the ACM Awards) revolved around Wallen's fresh felony charges. Per X (of all places), Wallen was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He threw a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar in Nashville. Reportedly, two officers watched the chair fall from the rooftop to the street.

"So is all the Country Music Award shows saying f— [at]MorganWallen...wtf not one award for the most Streamed and loved Country Singer. F— these awards show if they only giving out a—licker awards...cuz this is getting ridiculous," one disgruntled X user lamented.

Morgan Wallen shut out at the ACM's... cmon man@MorganWallen — Scott Cordner (@CordnerScott) May 17, 2024

It's not going to get much angrier than the tweet I had to quote "by hand" because it was so vitriolic. All this to say that Wallen's fans? Unhappy.

Why even nominate Morgan Wallen at this point?? #acms — Bee ? (@auntiee_bee) May 17, 2024

Very, very unhappy. There is a point here, though. Few would argue with the fact that Wallen has a spotty past. If he were such a menace, I'd like to think any awards show wouldn't even bother nominating him for anything. If I were on the committee making such decisions, I'd pretend he doesn't exist.

I mean, that's basically what ended up happening anyway. But maybe people wouldn't have been as upset with their hopes for him, you know?